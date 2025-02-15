Glenda Johnson (1939 – 2025)

(Retired From Spangler Candy Company)

Glenda Jean Johnson, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

Glenda retired from Spangler Candy Company with 44 years of service. She was a life member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and loved polka dancing.

Glenda was born on January 9, 1939 in Wise, Virginia, the daughter of Earl M. and Gracie L. (Thacker) Beverly. She married Samuel H. Johnson on September 24, 1983 in Archbold, Ohio and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2023.

Glenda is survived by her daughter, Regina Harding, of Bryan; son, Steven (Sherry) Johnson, of Tiffin; grandchildren, Matthew Schindler, Ted Holt, Ashley (Mitchell) Langley and Steven (Morgan) Johnson, Jr.; 12 great grandchildren and one more on the way; brother, Earl (Wilma) Beverly; sister, Erma Carlin and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and siblings, William Beverly, Denver Beverly, Katherine Hopkins, Evelyn Dixon and Carolan Brickey.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral service will be held immediately following at the funeral home with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.