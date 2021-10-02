Glyn Oldham (1935-2021)

Glyn Ray Oldham, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away suddenly after a short illness on Sept. 28, 2021. Glyn was born on March 19, 1935, in Seminole (Bowlegs), Oklahoma.

After he graduated high school in 1953, he obtained his Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Toledo, where he met his beautiful wife-to-be, Shirley Jean Perkins.

Post-graduation, he enlisted in the Navy for two years, then became an air tool salesman and district manager for ARO/Ingersoll Rand for over 35 years in Bryan, Ohio, and Newington, Connecticut.

Upon retirement, Glyn and Shirley moved to Bradenton, Florida. Glyn was president of the Village Green Association and maintained this role for several years.

He was an active member of Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, cherished his family, loved history (there wasn’t a road sign or historical marker he didn’t read), loved traveling, rooting for the Tampa Bay Rays, boating and being on or near the water as much as possible!

Glyn was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Perkins) Oldham, and is survived by his children: Tracy (Paul) Riordan, Newington, Connecticut, Lisa Oldham, Seattle, Washington, Keith (Fawn) Oldham, Windsor, Connecticut, and, Kent (Kristin) Oldham, Monson, Massachusetts; siblings: Janelle (Kevin) Genth, Westerville, Ohio, Gary (Janice) Oldham, Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Lindsey (Paul) Torres, Jessica Riordan, Sarah Riordan, Rachel Oldham and Lexi Oldham; as well as great-grandchildren: Logan and Grace Torres.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.