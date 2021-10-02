Randon Short (1950-2021)

Randon Lee Short joined his heavenly Father the morning of September 29th at 8:36 am. Randon was born on January 20, 1950, to the late Robert and Rutheda (Yoder) Short.

He was an active member of the Central Mennonite Church and was baptized as a young adult. From an early age, Randon actively helped his father with both Short Furniture and Short Funeral Home.

Randon became a licensed funeral director in May of 1986. He became owner of the funeral home at the time of his father’s retirement in January of 2016. Randon spent many hours outside walking and especially enjoyed people stopping to visit on the patio.

He enjoyed getting together with family especially when he was asked to provide favorite desserts for the nieces and nephews.

He is survived by brothers, Royce (Anne) Short, Reid (Becky) Short, Nieces and Nephews, Royal (Becky) Short, Ruby (Nick) Leininger, Katie Short, Rob (Emily) Short, Angela (Tommy) Jeffcott, and Reilly Short. Great Nieces and Nephews, Riah Short, Rusty Short, Emma Leininger, Caden Leininger, Zachary Short, Collin Short, Mason “Opie” Leininger, Vivienne Jeffcott, Isaiah Jeffcott, and Evangeline Jeffcott.

Visitation for Randon will be held at the Short Funeral Home, Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Central Mennonite Church, St Route 2, Archbold, Ohio.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International or donors choice.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Randon Lee Short, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.