Karen M. Walz (1951 – 2026)

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(1970 Graduate Of North Central High School) Karen M. Walz, 75, formerly of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio. Karen was born on October 6, 1951, in Bryan, the daughter of the late Richard Allen and Nancy Joan (Parsons) Walz. She was a 1970 graduate of North Central High School. Karen obtained her STNA certification and worked as a nurse’s aide at Hillside Country Living for over 34 years, retiring in 2005. She was a dedicated member of the Kunkle United Brethren Church. She loved going to garage sales, and collecting porcelain dolls, precious moments, Teddies, Boyds Bears and Beanie Babies. Karen was the favorite aunt to many of her nieces and nephews, who she loved to spoil.

Surviving are her three siblings, Randy (Pam) Walz of Bryan, Ohio, Millie (David) Young of Rockport, Illinois, and Robert (Lynn) Walz of West Unity, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews, Michelle (Robert) Gibbs, Andrew (Julie) Walz, Sarah (Mark) Mehrhoff, Joe (Jill) Young, Rebekah (Adam) Wilt, Caleb (Annie) Young, Derek (Wendy) Walz, Douglas (Kari) Walz and Nicole Bowers; and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Karen M. Walz will be held on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Kunkle United Brethren Church, 400 East Angola Street, Kunkle, Ohio 43531, with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

To honor Karen’s love for God and her church, memorial contributions can be directed to the Kunkle United Brethren Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.