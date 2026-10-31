Karen M. Walz (1951 – 2026)

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Surviving are her three siblings, Randy (Pam) Walz of Bryan, Ohio, Millie (David) Young of Rockport, Illinois, and Robert (Lynn) Walz of West Unity, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews, Michelle (Robert) Gibbs, Andrew (Julie) Walz, Sarah (Mark) Mehrhoff, Joe (Jill) Young, Rebekah (Adam) Wilt, Caleb (Annie) Young, Derek (Wendy) Walz, Douglas (Kari) Walz and Nicole Bowers; and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation for Karen M. Walz will be held on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Kunkle United Brethren Church, 400 East Angola Street, Kunkle, Ohio 43531, with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.
To honor Karen’s love for God and her church, memorial contributions can be directed to the Kunkle United Brethren Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.