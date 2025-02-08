Governor DeWine Supports Bid To Bring 2030 Special Olympics USA Games To Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today joined leaders with Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Special Olympics Ohio for a ceremony in support of efforts to bring the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games to Cleveland.

Cleveland is one of two finalist cities in America vying to land the national event. This week, members of the Special Olympics Bid Evaluation Committee have been in Cleveland to tour potential venues like Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and AHL’s Cleveland Monsters is a proposed location for the games’ ceremonies and was the site of today’s event.

“Cleveland is the perfect home for the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games, its athletes, families, and fans across the country,” said Governor DeWine.

“We are fully committed to bringing a national sporting event with so much heart right here to Ohio, The Heart of it All. This is a great opportunity to showcase the best of our state, in a city that is known for the welcoming spirit of its people and its world-class venues.”

Special Olympics USA Games are hosted every four years in major cities across the nation. The eight-day event includes 16+ sports and daily programs focused on athlete and family wellness.

The Special Olympics USA 2030 Games would be the largest inclusive sports event in Cleveland’s history. It is expected to draw over 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states, as well as over 100,000 family members and attendees.

According to Greater Cleveland Sports Commission – the organization leading Cleveland’s bid – the games would bring an estimated $70 million to the local economy.

However, the total impact and legacy of the event would be immeasurable – helping to solidify Ohio’s place as a national leader in celebrating people with disabilities.

“Hosting the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games would provide a benefit well beyond the financial impact,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“Through the power of sports, the Special Olympics athletes will inspire our community to embrace a broader perspective on human talents and potential. I can’t think of a better legacy than one of inclusion and acceptance.”

Leaders and athletes from Special Olympics Ohio were also on hand for today’s ceremony. The organization provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, contributing to their physical, social, and psychological development.

“For Special Olympics Ohio, hosting the 2030 USA Games would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, helping us advance our identity as a legitimate sports organization,” said Jessica Stewart, President and CEO of Special Olympics Ohio.

“The awareness and understanding of Special Olympics that the community will gain through preparation and hosting would open doors and further our ability to engage more athletes with intellectual disabilities.”

Special Olympics Ohio has over 20,000 athletes representing all 88 counties, as well as 2,000 active volunteers.

As further evidence of Ohio’s widespread enthusiasm to welcome the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games, over 12,000 people have already signed up to volunteer at the national games, should they be awarded to Cleveland.

Hosted by Special Olympics Ohio, this event brought together dozens of people with and without disabilities, including Special Olympics Ohio athletes and other students from across the region for an opportunity to learn from one another and have fun.

The event included a wide variety of activities from cornhole, to yoga, to a sports psychology station, dental screenings, board games, the Cavs Care Clinic, and more

________________________________________

Ohio’s Support of People with Disabilities

Under the leadership of Governor DeWine, Ohio has become recognized as a national leader in its efforts to support people with disabilities.

Disability Inclusion State – Within hours of taking the oath of office, Governor DeWine signed an executive order making the State of Ohio a Disability Inclusion State and Model Employer of Individuals with Disabilities. This is helping the 870,000 Ohioans with disabilities who are of working age find meaningful and rewarding employment opportunities.

Accessible Ohio – Governor DeWine introduced the Accessible Ohio Accessible Ohio Specialists consult directly with local partners like businesses, attractions, or other organizations to consult on ways to promote inclusiveness. Goals include sensory-friendly spaces and events, training on disability awareness, accessible signage, and more. Since its inception in mid-2023, AO has already established 180 partnerships and conducted training for nearly 3,200 attendees.

Direct Support Professional Wage Increases – In collaboration with advocacy from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), The Arc of Ohio, and several other groups, the Governor secured a historic investment of $1.3 billion to increase the wages of direct support professionals. This is allowing Ohio to recruit and retain quality and compassionate people to fill these in-demand positions needed to care for people’s loved ones.

Universal Changing Tables – DODD recently invested $4.4 million toward expanding the accessibility of universal changing tables across Ohio. From airports and museums to fairgrounds and libraries, universal changing tables are becoming more visible at popular destinations in both urban and rural communities. Last month, Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and other partners unveiled the first of 29 universal changing stations being installed in the state’s re-imagined rest areas by the end of 2026. These tables are allowing families to have more opportunities to explore, travel, and create memories together.

Technology First – The Technology First initiative is helping people with developmental disabilities experience and try technology designed for accessibility. Over 10,000 Ohioans are currently enhancing their lives and ability to be independent through this technology.

Ohio Employment First – Employment First is an initiative with DODD and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) to develop a long-term partnership for helping people with developmental disabilities gain community employment. Ohio Employment First brings together OOD Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, county boards of developmental disabilities staff, providers, and other community organizations to support individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities interested in working in the community. Last fiscal year, Ohio served just over 10,000 people with disabilities through Employment First.

People with Disabilities on DD Boards – Governor DeWine also led the effort to require county boards of developmental disabilities to guarantee that at least one person serving on the board is a person with a developmental disability.