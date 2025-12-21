Grace Faunce (1939 – 2025)

(1957 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Grace Annabelle Faunce, 86, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

She was born on May 18, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio to Walter and Pearl (Balzer) Hancock.

Grace graduated from Stryker High School in 1957 and on July 11, 1959, she married Dennis I. Faunce at Stryker Baptist Church.

Grace was a proud homemaker before she began work at Robinair in Montpelier and Trautman’s 5 and Dime.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier and at one time was a member of the Fountain City Square Dancers. Grace enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening and had a fondness for collecting angels.

She is survived by her five daughters, Jodie (Carolyn) Faunce of Holiday City, Cheryl Jaggers of Montpelier, Lisa (Dennis) Hinkle of Montpelier, Amy Faunce of Montpelier and Stacy (Brian) McKibben of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Christine Faunce of La Grange, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, Zachary, Kylie, Christy, Casey, Charley Beth, Travis, Trevor, Brandon, Brian, Erik, Elissa, Nicholas, Christopher, Jessica, Joshua, Sydney, Shaelyn and Symantha; 49 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Don (Janice) Hancock of Burne, Indiana, Jack Hancock of Stryker and Oscar Hancock of Rhode Island; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Murphy.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis Faunce; son, Todd Faunce; granddaughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Belknap; great granddaughter, Lilley Pearl Slabaugh; siblings, Gladys Eager, Eunice Oyer, Evelyn Clark, Harvey, Charles and Robert Hancock; and her beloved dog, Belle.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Grace’s memory to Montpelier See and Do or Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.