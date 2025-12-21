Brenda Beach (1942 – 2025)

(Former Teacher At Millcreek-West Unity Schools)

Brenda Lu Beach, 83, of Wooster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Hillside Country Living in Wauseon, Ohio.

She was born on May 27, 1942, to David and Inez (Hobbs) Beach. Brenda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960 and went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education.

Brenda began her teaching career at Millcreek-West Unity Schools and went on to retire from the Wooster School System after many years of dutiful service.

Brenda will be remembered as a very generous person, always giving to those in need and as someone who enjoyed traveling.

Brenda is survived by her lifelong good friends, Albert and Jane Kwader of Pioneer. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025 from 10-11:30 am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 11:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Bard to officiate. Brenda will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmel, Indiana.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Montpelier Elementary Media Center. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.