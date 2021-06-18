Grace Wyse (1927-2021)

Grace Irene (Prough) Wyse, age 94, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at The Special Care Neighborhood in Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She was surrounded by her children.

Grace was born at home in Goshen, Indiana on January 3, 1927, to Perry and Mary Prough. She was a graduate of the Millersburg High School in Indiana and enjoyed returning to her class reunion every year.

Grace met her husband, Richard J. Wyse, on a blind date. They were married on November 23, 1950. The wedding reception had to be cut short so guests could head home because of a coming snowstorm. Grace and Richard were married for fifty-nine years before his passing in 2010.

Grace worked as a secretary for many years at Wyse Electric Motor Repair, the business her husband started in 1955. She also volunteered for many years as a “Cherry Coat” at the Fulton County Health Center and at the Care and Share Thrift Shop in Archbold.

Grace enjoyed camping with her family at Harrison Lake in Fayette, Ohio and being a member of The Holiday Ramblers Camping Club. She also enjoyed reading, hosting international students, and garage saling.

Over the years Grace attended Pine Grove Mennonite Church, Zion Mennonite Church, Lockport Mennonite Church, and Fairlawn Haven Chapel.

Surviving are her four children: Rhonda (Brent) McGraw of Holland, Ohio; Patrick (Carleen) Wyse of Archbold, Ohio; Becky (Jeff) Rupp, of Wauseon, Ohio; and Beth (James) Wall, of Miami, Florida; nine grandchildren Landon (Rachel) Wyse, Lance (Maria) Wyse, Logan (Kayla) Wyse, Kendra (David) Sankovich, Bethany (Brad) Taylor, Seneca (Luke) Miller, Sierra Rupp, Lance Rupp, and Michael Wall; seventeen great- grandchildren, a brother Harry (Margret) Prough of Goshen, IN, and a sister Mary Chupp of Elkhart, IN.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, sister Kathleen Stahl and brother-in-law Willis Stahl, brother Earl Prough and-sister-in-law Ida Prough, brother-in- law Vernon Chupp, and son-in-law Phil Wyse.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 2-4pm with a memorial service at 4pm. Grace’s grandson, Pastor Lance Wyse, will lead the service at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, OH. Grace chose to have her body donated to the Toledo Medical College and later her cremains will be interred at the Lockport Cemetery in Stryker, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to Defiance Area Youth for Christ or Gideons International. Arrangements are by Short’s Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio.