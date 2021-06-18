Robert Koerner (1922-2021)

Robert B. Koerner, age 98, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 16, 2021, in his home. Mr. Koerner was a 1940 graduate of Edgerton High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer, operating the family farm near Edgerton along with his brother, Joseph. Bob was an active member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church, serving on various boards and singing in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Men.

He also served several terms on the Edgerton Local School Board and was a longtime member of the Tri-County Farm Bureau Council and of the Williams County Dairy Association. Bob also was proud to be a seventy-five year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Robert B. Koerner was born on August 6, 1922, near Edgerton, the son of William and Celia (Willman) Koerner. He married his wife of nearly seventy-two years, Marcella G. Krill, on December 8, 1946, at the Emanuel United Methodist Church near Edgerton and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2018.

Survivors include his children, Steven (and longtime companion, Nancy) Koerner, of Edgerton, Barbara Magree, of Columbus, Ohio, Chris (Donna) Koerner, of Edgerton, and Susan (Richard) Sleesman, of Sheridan, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Benjamin Robert Koerner; an infant sister, Ruth Koerner; a son-in-law, Paul T. Magree; and one brother, Joseph (Iona) Koerner.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edgerton United Methodist Church with Reverend Susan J. Kronbach officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton United Methodist Church.

