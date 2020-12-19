Hal Decker (1928-2020)

Hal C. Decker, 92, of Montpelier passed away Thursday afternoon at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. He was born on April 5, 1928 in Amboy Township, Michigan to Clifford F. and Vera J. (Wheeler) Decker.

Hal graduated from Montpelier High School in 1946. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, he was a member of the 14rd Tank Battalion 43 Infantry Division stationed in Europe. On December 24, 1953 he married Jeanette J. Karlstadt and she survives.

For 37 years Hal was a Process Engineer at Mohawk Tools in Montpelier until 1990. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, the Montpelier Moose, Montpelier VFW and the Pioneer American Legion #307. Hal and Jeanette enjoyed travelling, they went on several bus tours and a few trips to Europe.

He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years Jeanette; sons Gregory L. (Vivian Aldrich) Decker and Steven (Susan) Decker of Montpelier; two grandchildren Stevie Kaye (Nicholas) Lanzer and Kyle C. (Erica) Decker; twin great granddaughters Whitney and Kaylee Decker; and brother Scott (Kate) Decker of Montpelier.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 22nd at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate and military honors provided by the Montpelier Veterans. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those wishing to attend are asked to maintain social distance and bring a mask, as one will be required.

Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com