Alden “Al” Shaffer (1943-2020)

Alden R. “Al” Shaffer, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:35 P.M. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, after an illness of one month. Mr. Shaffer was a 1961 graduate of Montpelier High School and a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was employed as a lineman by Norfolk and Southern Railroad and retired with thirty-five years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion in Edgerton.

For many years Al was a crossing guard for Edgerton Local Schools and was well known as the popcorn popper at the concession stands. He also enjoyed collecting coins, listening to Elvis music, wrapping yarn hangers and attending Edgerton Bulldog sporting events and making his presence known to the referees.

Alden R. Shaffer was born on June 24, 1943, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Vard and Elzie (Knauss) Shaffer. He married Sharon L. Swary on February 24, 1968, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Jeffrey Shaffer, of Hicksville, Ohio, Chad (Cynthia Moore) Shaffer and Jamy Shaffer, both of Edgerton; two daughters, Christina Davis and Charnel (Richard) Hazelton, both of Edgerton; twelve grandchildren, Shelby, Joshua, Elizabeth, Alex, Alyssa, Noah, Sydney, Kyli, Chloe, Kyndal, Rikkelle, and Richie; and three sisters, Cathy Shaffer, Brenda Crane, and Margaret Shaffer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Zachary Shaffer; one brother, Loren Shaffer; and two sisters, Della and Sharon.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Local Schools Athletic Department or St. Mary Catholic School.