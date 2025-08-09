Hanson “Curly” Lilly (1929 – 2025)

Hanson “Curly” Lilly, 95, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee at his son’s home in Adrian, Michigan.

Born on August 29, 1929, in Williams County, Ohio, to Roscoe T. and Enid L. (Craig) Lilly, Curly lived a life dedicated to family and community.

Curly worked as a truck driver for Chemical Leaman Tank Line for over 20 years, showcasing his strong work ethic. He was an active member of the Eastern Star-Bryan Chapter, Free and Accepted Masons Lodges #215 (Bryan), #486 (Hicksville, Ohio), and #825 (Arthur, Illinois), Bryan York Rite, and Toledo Scottish Rite and Shrine.

He served as president of the Zenobia Shrine Campers, Corvair Unit, Shrine Hillbillies, and High Twelve. Curly was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Williams Center, Ohio.

On June 26, 1956, Curly married E. Harriett Fleming in Angola, Indiana, sharing nearly 60 years together until her passing on July 2, 2016. Known for his warm spirit, Curly leaves a legacy of connection and generosity.

He is survived by his daughter, Colby Cook of Bellingham, Washington; son, Hanson “Kyle” (Laurie) Lilly of Adrian, Michigan; grandchildren, Colin and Claire Cook, Jenna, Caleb, Hanson, Kelsie, and Whitney Lilly; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett; infant son, William Tillman Lilly; his parents; and 13 siblings.

A celebration of Curly’s life and visitation will be held from 2:00–4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with Masonic services commencing at 4:00 p.m. In keeping with his lifelong commitment to helping others, Curly donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center Anatomical Donation Program.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Shriners Hospitals for Children. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.