Jimmie Crowell (1964 – 2025)

MUNSON – Jimmie Allen Crowell, age 60, of Munson, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 7, 2025. He was born in Morenci on November 25, 1964, to Jimmie and Margaret (Pigott) Crowell.

Jimmie attended and graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School. After being together for 10 years, he married Katherine Kreighbaum on July 20, 2023, and she survives.

Jimmie was a great family man. He loved his family with his whole heart and soul. His children and grandchildren were the pride of his life. He was also a very good friend to many.

Jimmie would help anyone at any time of the day or night. No doubt, Jimmie lived his life how he wanted. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dogs and horses.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marge; wife, Katherine; sons, Christopher (Erin) and Cory (Carmen) Crowell, Dikota Kreighbaum, and Randell Boltz (Jessica); daughters, Brandie and Megan Crowell and Rebeka Double (Justin); grandchildren, Audrey, Emma, Issac, Zoie, Sebastian, and Sofia; brother, Tracie Crowell (Trisha); and sister, Jodie Moran. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie, and a brother-in-law, Rodney Moran.

Cremation has taken place. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Jimmie on Friday, August 22, 2025, beginning at 4:00 p.m., at Harrison Lake State Park – Beach Pavilion, in Fayette.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Jimmie’s memory may be given to the family for future consideration.

The Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.