Harold Morrison (1928 – 2025)

(Remembering A Devoted Husband & Father)

Harold Thurman Morrison, 97, of Fitzgerald, Ga., died Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at Arbor Baptist Church in Fitzgerald, with the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Stembridge officiating. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald, with full military honors.

Mr. Morrison was born March 3, 1928, in Colfax, Ind., to the late Stanley “Tom” and Florence Jenkins Morrison. As a child and young teenager, he worked in the fields picking tomatoes, corn, cotton and tobacco. In his late teens, he worked at a cheese factory, for Russell’s Garage, and on the railroad.

Mr. Morrison worked in construction building highway bridges and for Warner Brothers making mortar shells. He served his country honorably in the United States Army, retiring as sergeant first class in 1972 after 21 years of service. He was a medic and served in Vietnam.

He assisted Dr. Sam Hughston with surgeries in the years before the Hughston Clinic was established. He worked for Tice Yarns as a clinical specialist and then as supply and purchasing manager. Lastly, he retired at age 78 from Modern Fibers, having worked as personnel manager and purchasing manager.

After all these years and all these jobs, Mr. Morrison would tell you his favorite job was being a dad. He loved to fish and loved to read.

Mr. Morrison was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. He especially loved watching games on TV with Todd and Pam.

He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 99. He was also a member of Arbor Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and was in the Drexler Sunday school class.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Moody Morrison; daughter, Pam Morrison; son, Todd Morrison, all of Fitzgerald; nephews, Stanley Evans, Karl Evans and Leslie (Less) Evans; and a niece, Annie Beaman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, David Morrison and Randy Morrison; siblings, Burton Leon Jenkins, Roger Morrison, Norman Morrison, Emily Morrison, Harriett Shelley and Patricia Evans; and a great-niece, Vanessa Evans.

To sign the online registry, go to www.paulkfuneralhome.com.