Ronald Stockburger (1945 – 2026)

Our dearest father, Ronald C. Stockburger, passed away on Jan. 17, 2026, at the age of 80, surrounded by family at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Ron was born March 1, 1945, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Claire and Belulah (Stamm) Stockburger. He grew up in rural Brady Township outside of West Unity, Ohio, and graduated from Millcreek-West Unity School in 1963.

Following high school, he attended Stautzenberger College and earned his business degree. Our father met our mother, Sheila M. Fahrni, at the Wayne County Ohio Christian’s Single Retreat in Michigan.

On June 21, 1986, they were married at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Orrville, Ohio. Together they had two children, Joshua and Catherine, and first lived in West Unity. They eventually moved to Archbold, their final home.

Ron first started working at his childhood home at Stockburger Brothers’ Turkey Farm. Eventually, he owned and operated Stockburger Auto Sales and Savage Co., alongside his brother Roger, for 30 years.

Our father also worked at Sauder Woodworking for 26 years and retired in 2019. It was while he worked there that Dad got the name “Can Man” due to his ambition to recycle.

We will always remember our father for his enduring faith, strong work ethic, ironic humor, and his kindness and charity toward others. Also, for his nicknames “Cool Hand Luke” (a nod to the 1967 film with the same name) and “Hoover” (by his father).

He was a lifelong member at Lockport Mennonite Church and valued his church family. Ron also hoped for others to believe and have a meaningful relationship with God (Yahweh) and Jesus (Yeshua).

He very much enjoyed deepening his faith with his Bible and church, going to gospel and church events for music and fellowship, traveling, movies and reading (even if they got interrupted by a nap), his football teams the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State, and being with his family.

Ron is survived by his two children, Joshua Stockburger and Catherine Stockburger, both of Archbold; his brother Daryl (Michelle) Stockburger of Tecumseh, Mich.; his sister Carol (Myron) Shenk of Albany, Ore.; his eight nieces and nephews; and many family and friends who will miss and love him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sheila; his brother Roger; his son’s partner, Kayla; and his parents.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church in Stryker, Ohio. A light dinner at the church will be held after the interment in Lockport Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Friday, 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Lockport Mennonite Church. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.