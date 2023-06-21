Harry Culler (1934 – 2023)

(Life-Long Resident Of Swanton)

VETERAN

Harry J. Culler, age 89, life-long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, June 18, 2023 at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center, with his family at his bedside.

Harry was born March 2, 1934 in Swanton to Milton J. and Clara Della (Leininger) Culler. Harry graduated from Swanton High School and enlisted in the United States Army serving in the 10th Infantry Division stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on January 18, 1956.

On April 6, 1957 Harry married his high school sweetheart, Georgia May Leffel. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2017. Harry was a plumber and member of Local 50.

Harry loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Swanton Elks Lodge #2462 for over 40 years.

He was also a member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479 and Swanton VFW Post #8598.

Harry is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Dino) Gombash and Julie (Ray) Szabo; son, Danny (Kelly) Culler; grandchildren, Drs. Ryan (Jessica) Gombash, Drs. Tyler (Nicole) Gombash and Drs. Amber Gombash (Fiance Drew Rohm-Ensing, Justin (Krystal) Szabo, Kristi (Ethan) Salsbury, Dannica, Keirsten and Gretchen Culler and great-grandchildren, Elliot, Maddie and Nolan Salsbury, Wesley, Dean, Gianna and Jack Gombash and Olivia and Isaak Szabo. Also surviving is his sister, Ila Rose Sarno and brother, Lewis (Doris) Culler; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Mizer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Georgia, Harry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Fitch and brothers, Richard and John Culler.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, June 21st from 6 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Visitation will continue Thursday, June 22nd from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, where services will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Justin McCall officiating. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton American Legion Post #479, 200 Hallett Ave., Swanton, OH 43558 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, OH 43558.