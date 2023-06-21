Margaret Richards (1937 – 2023)

(Worked For IRS In Downtown Toledo)

Margaret M. Richards, loving mother and devoted grandmother, passed away Sunday evening, June 18, 2023, at her home in Toledo, Ohio. She was 85.

Margaret was born on August 12, 1937, in Toledo to Joseph and Magdalena Petz. She graduated from Whitmer High School, and married Robert Richards. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2005.

Margaret worked for the IRS in downtown Toledo. After the birth of her children, she retired and dedicated the rest of her life to being a stay-at-home mom.

Margaret was a member of St. Thomas Parish and was very involved with the parish church festival. She never missed the opportunity to play bingo and get her scratch off Lotto tickets. She also looked forward to attending Glen Campbell concerts.

Margaret loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow up over the years. In her free time, Margaret enjoyed participating in the ma and pa bowling leagues.

She also took great pleasure being involved with the German American Festival. She traveled every summer to Fort Meyers Florida with her husband and took cruises frequently as well as visiting Frankenmuth.

Another one of Margaret’s favorite spots was visiting the Toledo Zoo. She could spend hours just watching the monkeys play and interact with each other in the exhibit.

Margaret is survived by her daughters Kelly (Richie) Kilgour and Lori (Eric) Smith; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Robert, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rudolph (Josephine) Petz and Robert (June) Petz.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27th from 2 to 8 pm at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 28th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

