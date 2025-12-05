Renee Grasser (1977 – 2025)

(1995 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Renee K. (Bolling) Grasser, age 48, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, November 29, 2025. She was born May 25, 1977, in Sylvania, Ohio to Dennis and Kim (Strowger) Bolling.

Renee was a 1995 graduate of Swanton High School and earned her bachelors degree from Bowling Green State University.

Renee was a registered nurse and member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption. She loved her kids and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Caleb, Evan and Ethan Grasser; their father, Chuck Grasser; her mother, Kim Bolling; sister, Rachael (Neil) Neisner; brother, Nathan (Sha) Bolling; nieces and nephews, Maggie, Brook, Wade, Kiyah and Romie; as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora.