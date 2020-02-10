Heather Nycum (1980-2020)

Heather M. Nycum, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Friday morning, February 7, 2020. She was born October 8, 1980 in Toledo, OH to Kenneth and Christine (Keough) Nycum.

Heather enjoyed spending time with her children, as well as crafts and going to the park and camping.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her companion, Roger Long, Sr., daughters, Amber Nycum and Kala Nycum; son, Roger Long, Jr., granddaughter, Ambreah Neal. She is also survived by her sisters, Becky (Zack) Pontious, April Napier, Felicia (Jim) Mckimmy, Andrea Nycum, Ashley Nycum and Emily Nycum; brothers, Rodney Nycum and Bradley (Sara) Nycum; grandmother, Verna Keough and father-in- law, Donald Long.

Heather was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Nycum, Jr., and grandparents, Bryce Keough and Ronald and Mildred Nycum.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, February 12th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.