Heaven Kaercher (1992 – 2025)

Heaven Leigh Kaercher, born in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 21 of 1992. Living in Ohio for most of her life, she resided in Adrian, Michigan in Lenawee County.

She is now sent to her eternal home on June 10th, 2025, due to a car accident. She was a beloved dedicated mother to two girls, Jasmine and Nova, and a wonderful sister to Falcon Addouz, who is currently serving in the United States Marines.

Heaven was known for her Big Golden Heart. She was a shining light in all the lives of who had the privilege of knowing her. On her journey on Earth, she left her mark by love, compassion, and her sense of dark humor.

In Heaven’s darkest times, she was always there for others. Kind, warm-hearted, showing everyone how strong and brave she was. Her passing has left a huge void that can never be replaced in the hearts of her family, friends, and many more whose lives she touched.

We ask that you remember her not by the way her life ended but for the way she touched your lives. Her wish was to give her girls the best life possible and to be safe. To never be separated, and to never be afraid of who they are.

Heaven survived by her loving daughters Jasmine Harrison (12) and Nova Smith (2). Her younger brother Falcon Addouz and Sister-In-Law Samantha Addouz. Her Honorary Sister Alexis Gonzalez-Chambers, Niece Octavia, and nephew Coltin. Her adoptive mother, Candice Hunter Shockey Heaven joined her mother, Elizabeth Schmitz, in the Eternal home.

Heaven attended college and graduated at Ross College in April 2025. Graduating with Academic Honors. Majoring in the medical field, she wanted to make a difference in the world.

Her passions in the world were drawing, helping others, crocheting, loved being a huge nerd, and being a mother.

The Celebration of Life Service to honor the Life of Heaven Leigh Kaercher will be held on June 21, 2025, at Reighard Park, 700 East Oak St. Wauseon OH 43567 at 5pm.

A Go Fund Me was set up to help her beautiful girls heal. Every donation, big or small, is a step to helping this wonderful, beautiful family heal and not worry as much. www.gofund.me/d53625c1

The funds will help pay for the services, and the rest will go to her daughters to show that she is still there. Thank you.

Although Heaven’s physical presence may no longer be with us, may her shining warm light guide us in our darkest time. Her spirit will continue to inspire us and uplift us.

May her memory be a blessing to us all as we carry her legacy of strength, compassion, and love in all that we do.

(Resided In Adrian, Michigan)