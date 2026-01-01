Heidi Hefflefinger (1983 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Heidi A. Hefflefinger, age 42, of Edgerton, Ohio and formerly of Newville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, December 29, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Heidi was born on May 25, 1983, in Adrian, Michigan, the daughter of Patrick Blaine and Rebecca Dilyard.

Heidi was a 2001 graduate of Jonesville Pathways School. On April 7, 2007, she married Thomas L. Hefflefinger in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Heidi previously worked as a shipping supervisor at DB Schenker, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Along with her husband, Tom, she previously attended First Presbyterian Church, Newville, Pennsylvania. Heidi had a genuine love for people and never knew a stranger.

She had a warm smile, an open heart, and a natural ability to make others feel welcomed and valued. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. She especially cherished spending time with her husband and her nieces and nephews. One of her favorite activities was going to the beach.

Surviving is her husband, Tom Hefflefinger of Edgerton, Ohio; mother, Rebecca Sweebe of Edgerton, Ohio; father, Patrick Blaine of Montpelier, Ohio; three siblings, Nathan (Ashley) Dilyard of Bryan, Ohio, Jonathan Blaine of Bryan, Ohio, and Zachary Blaine of Bryan, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews; many cousins.

Heidi was preceded in death by her stepfather, Mark Sweebe; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Beulah Dilyard.

Visitation for Heidi will be held Monday, January 5, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Thaddeus Stout officiating.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com