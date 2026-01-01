Carolyn Davenport (1950 – 2025)

Carolyn Elaine Davenport, 75, of Bryan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

She was born on February 25, 1950, in Gulfport, Mississippi to Martin and Pauline (Cope) Davis.

Carolyn graduated from Montpelier High School in 1968 and then attended Hillsdale School of Cosmetology. On November 2, 1968, she married the love of her life, Larry J. Davenport at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and he survives.

Carolyn was a loving and attentive wedding planner/coordinator in the Adrian area for 16 years. She had a giving spirit and would often perform services and do hair at no charge to others.

Her loving spirit and generosity carried over to her church family where she played an active and supportive role at First Baptist Church in Bryan. Carolyn’s favorite time of the year was Christmas as she enjoyed the peacefulness the snow would bring.

She will be remembered as a woman who loved her family dearly and whose love could be firmly felt with each hug she gave.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Larry; two children, Jeffrey (Jentia) Davenport of Wauseon and Paula (James) Quinn of Cedar Key, Florida; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Melinda (Roger) Robison of Montpelier and Teresa Davis, Huntsville, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm at First Baptist Church in Bryan. A funeral service will take place at 12 pm at the church with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.