Helen Merrick (1918-2020)

Helen Marie Merrick, nee Neuhauser, age 102 of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home residence at Independence Village. She was born March 5, 1918 in Archbold, OH to her late parents, Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser.

Wife of the late Robert Merrick, wedded on September 6, 1947. Mother of Steffanie (Laine) Malmquist and the late Steven (Kyler) Merrick. Grandmother of Robert (Jenny) Malmquist, Kimberly (Christian) Rivera, Joel (Amanda) Malmquist, James (Allison) Merrick, Kara (David) Ayaram, Jeremy (Susan) Merrick and great-grandmother of 13. Sister of Lois Lockman, the late Verile Short and Harold Neuhauser.

Helen was a 1940 graduate of Bowling Green State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Business Education. She started her teaching career at Ridgeville Corners High School, Archbold, OH. Helen was also the Secretary for Director of Maranatha Bible and Mission Conference Camp in Muskegon, MI from 1941-1947.

Helen was a current member of Naperville Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed leading and participating in Bible studies. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen’s name to Maranatha Bible and Missionary Conference, 4759 Lake Harbor Road, Norton, Shores, MI 49441.

Visitation: Saturday, August 8th 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at Short Funeral Home, 500 North Defiance Street, Archbold, OH 43502. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery, Wauseon.