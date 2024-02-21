Henry “Mick” Shaffer (1935 – 2024)

(Montpelier Resident; Retired From Challenge-Cook)

Veteran

Henry T. “Mick” Shaffer, age 88, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

Prior to his retirement he had worked as the Production Manager for Challenge – Cook for many years. After retirement he and his wife, Judith, moved to Tennessee and farmed for many years.

Mick was born in West Unity, Ohio on October 25, 1935, the son of Gerald and Wanda (Gee) Shaffer. In 1960 he married Judith A. Wines, and she preceded him in death in 2019.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He attended Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two sons, Troy (Barb) Shaffer of West Unity, Tracy M. Shaffer of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Sarah L. (Mike) O’Brien, Daniel L. Shaffer, and Nathan (Katie) Shaffer; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Brady. He is also survived by two sisters, Paula Hancock of Stryker, and Ruthann (Bob) Good of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brother, Tom Shaffer.

Visitation for Mick will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 W Jackson St, West Unity, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Buratovich, officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Filling Home of Mercy in Napoleon or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.