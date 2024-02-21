Ray Osterhout, Jr. (1926 – 2024)

(Retired From McCords Corp. In Wauseon)

Veteran

Ray Osterhout, Jr., age 97, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, at Lakes of Monclova. He was born on July 18, 1926 in a farm house in Wauseon, Ohio to Ray, Sr. and Sylvia (Shipman) Osterhout.

Ray grew up on farms in Wauseon, Malinta and Delta, Ohio. He enjoyed working in the fields, taking care of the animals, and was especially proud of his team of horses in his youth.

His first employment was at the Pet Milk Plant in Delta, Ohio, where he worked until he was drafted into the Army in November of 1944.

Following his discharge in 1946, he returned to Pet Milk until the plant closed. He then was at the McCords Corp. in Wauseon, Ohio, where he stayed until his retirement in 1991.

Ray met his soulmate, Ina June Vaughan when she was a senior in high school. They continued their relationship while Ray was deployed, by writing letters to each other daily during WWII.

Shortly after his return, they became engaged then married on March 1, 1947. They celebrated 76 anniversaries together.

This union was blessed with two children, Bradley of Virginia, and Lisa of Swanton. Ray’s family was his everything. He went to every game or activity that his children were in, and vacations were spent together.

For over 40 years, Ray camped at The Fulton County Fair. He enjoyed watching all the animal events, especially the judging and visiting with friends from dawn to dusk.

Ray loved the great outdoors and his TOYS. He had boats, snowmobiles, atv’s and campers. He would spend the winters up north snowmobiling and was still riding the trails at 93 years old.

Ray was fortunate to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park without a guide and go on safaris riding 100 miles a day going from point A to point B for a week at a time in the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Another pleasure that Ray enjoyed was hooking up his camper and heading to places unknown. With his wife, they traveled across the United States many times and enjoyed every minute together.

Dancing was also something that Ray and June looked forward to doing on Sundays in Deshler, Ohio with many of their friends. Ray was proud that he could do the twist at 93 years old.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ina June Osterhout, children, Bradley (Betty) and Lisa (Bill); grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Guy, Brett (Kacy) Osterhout and Jordan (Gina) Salkil and six great-grandchildren, Anna, Maggie, Declan, Maeve, Cailyn and Riley.

Ray is preceded in death by his parent’s Ray Sr. and Sylvia; infant sister, Mary Louise; sister, Shirley Hill and brother, William Osterhout.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 26th from 2 to 6 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 am on Tuesday, February 27th and end at Swanton Cemetery on Centerville Road, where a graveside service, with Military Honors, will begin at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.