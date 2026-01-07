Hilda Green (1928 – 2025)

(1947 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Hilda Rose (Goebel) Green passed away, peacefully, in her sleep, on December 24th, Christmas Eve, 2025, at the age of 97, in Glendale Arizona.

Hilda was born June, 13th, 1928, as Hilda Rose Goebel, in Edgerton, Ohio, as the fourth youngest child out of twelve children, to Norbert and Victoria Goebel.

Always a bright and competitive student, she also enjoyed playing the violin, cello and piano. She attended her first two years of high school at St. Francis Convent in Tiffin, Ohio. Afterwards, she completed high school at the public high school in Edgerton and graduated in 1947.

She married Richard Martin Mosca of Bryan, Ohio, and while they lived in different areas of Ohio, (Columbus, Dayton and Bowling Green) and a brief time in Buchanan Michigan, she gave birth to five sons and one daughter; Kennith, Karl, Janice, Kurt, Kent and Keith. The family also lived, briefly, in California and Virginia, before finally settling in the Phoenix Arizona area, in 1963.

Hilda and Richard divorced in 1973, and she married Harry William Green, in 1974. They would own and operate several, different, restaurant businesses, in the Phoenix Arizona area. They moved back to Edgerton Ohio, for a brief time, and then returned to Phoenix Arizona.

She had an incredible, witty sense of humor, a perpetual zest for life, enormous heart of gold and a lifelong, everlasting faith in God, and the Catholic church. Foremost, she was a mother, wife, sister, friend who lived a long, unyielding, resilient and wonderful life…. always praying, helping, nurturing and loving us all! She will be forever missed in our hearts and souls!

Her immediate survivors are: son Ken Mosca (and wife Donna), daughter Janice Lipps, son Kent Mosca (and wife Inez), son Keith Mosca (and fiancé Denise). grandson Jeff Mosca (and wife Jessica), granddaughter Jenni Mosca, granddaughter Karlee Mosca, grandson Mike Lipps, grandson Matt Lipps (and fiancé Alison), granddaughter Charlotte Mosca, granddaughter Natalie Mosca, great-granddaughter Ava Mosca. sister Laura Kline, and sister Milly Snyder.

She was predeceased by first husband Richard Mosca (2019), second husband Harry Green (2003), son Karl Mosca (2016), son Kurt Mosca (1997), and son-in-law Ted Lipps (2025).

A Funeral Mass will be held on January 16, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School, located at 7521 N. 57th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. Interment will follow on January 16, 2026, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, located at 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027.