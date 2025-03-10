Lowell Beaverson (1933 – 2025)

FAYETTE—Lowell Vernell Beaverson, age 91, of Maple Street, Fayette, died Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, surrounded by his daughters and under the compassionate care provided by Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born November 22, 1933, in Fayette, the son of Lowell T. and Lelia (Smith) Beaverson.

Lowell attended Gorham-Fayette High School where he was active in FFA and 4-H and received the FFA State Farmer Degree. He graduated with the Class of 1953.

Following high school, Lowell proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. During his 4-year tenure of service, he served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1957, after being stationed in Washington, D.C.

Returning to civilian life, he furthered his education first at the University of Maryland before obtaining a degree in Soil Conservation/Biological Sciences from Ohio University in Athens, OH.

Before moving to Paw-Paw, MI to work for Martin-Marietta Corporation in agricultural lime sales, Lowell married the former Ann Cox of Lyons, OH, and they were blessed with a family of five daughters.

Returning to Fayette in 1964, Lowell purchased the former Pearl Weller Insurance Agency and made it his own, a business he operated in downtown Fayette for nearly 50 years until his retirement.

Dedicated to his community, Lowell was civically involved in numerous organizations, including as a member of the Gorham-Fayette School Board, a 20-year member of the Fulton County Board of Education, and 15 years with the Four County J.V.S Board.

He was the proud recipient of the Ohio County Superintendents Outstanding Board Member Award in 1989. He was active with the Fayette Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fayette Lions Club where he served as past president, and was once recognized as Fayette Citizen of the Year.

He was a faithful member of the Fayette Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. Lowell was recognized for being a generous donor to the American Red Cross, donating blood as often as he was allowed almost his whole life.

Lowell also enjoyed capturing moments of life from being behind the camera, developing a love for photography at a young age that continued throughout his life.

Surviving are four daughters, Lisa Beaverson, Karen (Marty) Claussen, Ellen Beaverson (Dennis Keefer), and Susan Beaverson (Ron Hottmann Jr.); seven grandchildren, Samantha, Amanda, Adam, Logan, Taylor, Tristan, and Meaghan; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Colt, and Felix, with one on-the-way.

Lowell was preceded in death by his daughter, Jana Sue Beaverson; his two sisters, Juanita Brehm and Dolores Schaffner; a granddaughter, Ann Marie Beaverson; and his companion of many years, Arlene Wilson.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Lowell will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 12, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Gene Sugg officiating. A committal service with military honors performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to honor Lowell best are suggested to the Fayette Lions Club, the American Red Cross, or a local humane society.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.