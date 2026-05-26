Hollis Harper Yoder (2026 – 2026)

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Hollis Harper Yoder was born and peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Hollis was in our hands for a short time but will be in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her parents, Quenton D. and Amanda L. (Craig) Yoder; sister, Monroe and brother, Myles, all of Ney; grandparents, Larry and Christine Yoder, of Hicksville, John Craig, of Defiance and Mechelle Craig, of Oakshade; and aunts, Erica (Marty) Feinberg, of Fort Wayne, Janae Yoder, of Paulding and Nikki (Josh) Huddleston, of Defiance.

A private family funeral will be held at the Ney Church of God and she will be laid to rest at Ney Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to Sufficient Grace Ministries, 407 S Stearns Ave, Deshler, OH 43516.