Barbara J. Hosler (1937 – 2026)

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Barbara Jean Hosler, age 88, of Bryan, OH, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, at her home with her loving family at her side. Barbara worked at 50/50, Ohio Art Company and retired from Bryan Custom Plastics.

She enjoyed being a 4-H advisor, square dancing, sewing, crocheting, cooking and camping.

Barbara was the first of 10 children, born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Bryan, OH, the daughter of Forrest “Kay” and Doris (Mack) Blaisdell.

She graduated in 1955 from Bryan High School. Barbara married G. Frank Hosler on Aug. 20, 1955 in Bryan, and they shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing on Dec. 4, 2022.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sandra Hosler, of Montpelier and Michelle Hosler, of Bryan; 6 grandchildren, Christopher Hageman, Mandi (Brandon) Wittwer, Bradley Underwood, Andrea (Micah) Troyer, Chelsea (James) Rembowski and Brittany (Ryan) Dickman; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Glore and Karen Mowrey; brothers, Kenneth Blaisdell and Michael Blaisdell; brother-in-law, Harry Keller; sister-in-law, Gwen Blaisdell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Scott Hosler; a great grandchild; brothers, Robert, James and George Blaisdell and sisters, Marilyn Keller and Patricia Loomis.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating.

Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to Community Health Professionals Hospice or Williams County 4-H.