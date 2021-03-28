Holly Miller (1971-2021)

Holly Denise Miller (nee Van Deusen), age 49, of Edon, Ohio, passed away shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio, after a sudden illness.

Mrs. Miller was a native of the Cleveland, Ohio, area and had moved to Edon upon meeting and marrying her husband of eleven years, George Miller. She was employed as a secretary at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier prior to retiring due to illness.

She enjoyed crafting and traveling to various different places of interest.

Holly Denise Miller was born on December 7, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Dennis and Nancy (Frank) Van Deusen.

Survivors include her husband, George; one daughter, Grace Miller; her parents, Dennis and Nancy Van Deusen, of Cleveland; her siblings, Theresa (Mark) Orahoske, Patty (Damion) Fontaine, Donna Van Deusen and Brenda Love, all of Cleveland; her nieces and nephews, Jesika Orahoske, Monica (Ben) Rossell, and Cody Orahoske; and a great-nephew, Robert Rossell.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Van Deusen.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date in Cleveland. Krill Funeral Service of Edon has been entrusted with arrangements.