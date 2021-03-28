Patricia Hollstein (1954-2021)

Patricia A. Hollstein, 66 years, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Patricia was born on December 17, 1954 in Montpelier, Ohio, daughter of Lavern “George” and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Sentle) Creek.

Patricia was a 1973 graduate of Hilltop High School. Patricia married Michael D. Hollstein on December 7, 1973 in Hudson, Michigan, and he survives. She was a member of Kunkle United Brethren Church. Patricia worked as an assembler at KAMCO Industries, and also at IAC, Sauder Woodworking and Fayette Tubular.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially playing cards, and loved spoiling her grandkids. Patricia loved her dogs, horses, and birds.

Surviving is her husband, Michael of Alvordton, Ohio; two children, Heidi (Brady) Pack of Columbus, Ohio and Mike (Carrie Whetro) Hollstein of Pioneer, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Aylsia Bostater, Makayla Fox, Addison Hollstein, Kendee Hollstein, Makenna Hollstein, Emyrson Hollstein, Michael “Little Mikey” Vincent Hollstein, Alexandrea Pack, Landon Pack, and Taylor Pack; five great-grandchildren, Emeri, Ellie, Jaycee, Oliver and Adiline; mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Creek of West Unity, Ohio; siblings, Cathy (Denny) Borton of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Timothy (Patricia) Creek of Delta, Ohio, Linda (Jeff) Arthur of Defiance, Ohio, Dave (Julie) Creek of Ayersville, Ohio, and Sandy (Rich) Shirkey of Bryan, Ohio. Patricia was proceeded in death by her father, Lavern Creek.

Graveside services for Patricia Hollstein will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Floral Grove Cemetery – West Unity, Ohio with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Patricia to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com