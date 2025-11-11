Howard Reckner (1933 – 2025)

(70-Year Member Of Delta American Legion)

Howard C. Reckner, age 92, of Delta, Ohio, died Sunday morning, November 9, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born October 15, 1933, in Swanton at home to his parents, Cliff and Estella (Mead) Reckner.

Howard was a 1951 graduate of Delta High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17, and went through basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He served as a Staff Sergeant with the 25th Division from 1952-1954, and serving six years in the Reserves. Howard was a tank driver (Abrams and Sherman Tank) and Commander during the Korean War, as well as recipient of 2 Bronze Stars.

On July 7, 1956, Howard married Mary Lou Zeigler, and together they raised two children. Howard obtained his tool and die journeyman’s degree and worked the majority of his life at Rimers Machining in Waterville.

Howard was a 67-year member of the Fulton Union Christian Church, and held positions of Superintendent, Deacon and Elder. He also was a 70-year member of Delta American Legion Post #373, Life Member of the VFW in Wauseon, Ohio, and member of the Legion Post #373 Drill Team, Staccotos, which placed 1st place in many competitions. Howard was also a Boy Scout Leader and co-founder of the Rhythem Rambler’s Western Square Dancer’s.

Left to cherish Howard’s life is his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Reckner; son, Ron (Karen) Reckner; daughter, Linda (Jim) Walker; 4 grandsons, James (Kelly) Walker, Dakota (Brittany) Walker, Zachary (Samantha) Walker, Mathew (Kyli) Reckner; 6 great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Elise, Gage, Sawyer, Madi Walker and Cassandra Jo Reckner, as well as his sister, Betty Miles.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Mark Charles Reckner; brother’s, Cliff and Don Reckner, and sister’s, Lily, Doris, Joanne, Carolyn and Virginia.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, November 12th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Fulton Union Christian Church, 5232 County Road HJ, Delta, OH, where services will begin at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Lynn Passet officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

Per Howard’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Fire & Rescue, 500 Main Street, Delta, OH 43515. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.822.3121). Deltafh.com