Howard Stahl (1932 – 2023)

(Owned & Operated Bryan Par-T-Pak)

Howard M. Stahl, 91, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.

Howard was born February 22, 1932, in Wauseon, Ohio, son of the late Howard H. and Nina O. (Valentine) Stahl.

He was a 1950 graduate of Archbold High School. Howard married Nancy E. Grime on April 1, 1951, in Archbold, Ohio, and she survives.

He retired as a District Manager with Prudential Insurance after 35 years of service, where he held positions in both sales and management throughout his career.

He was also the former owner and operator of Bryan Par-T-Pak, which he ran for 13 years, and Burger Dairy, which had locations in both Montpelier and Burlington.

He also spent time working as a driver for Montpelier Auto Auction. Howard was a member of Bryan First Presbyterian Church, and was also active in the Bryan Rotary Club, Orchard Hills Country Club, and the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064.

He was also a talented musician, playing bass drums for the Bryan City Band and singing in the Barbershop Quartet.

In his free time, Howard enjoyed golfing, playing pool, flying airplanes, making wine, and traveling. Above all, Howard cherished spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Howard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Stahl of Bryan; five children, Dr. Stephen (Shakila) Stahl of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sheryl (Ed) Valentine of Delaware, Ohio, Stan (Sandra Grunberg) Stahl of Toledo, Ohio, Sandra Stahl Abdallah of Columbus, Ohio, and Sara Stahl Yosick of Hamilton Lake, Indiana; and nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Victoria, Ben, Shane, Nicki, Sami, AJ, Brandon, and Cory.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Merritt, Merlyn, and Ernie; and two sisters, Violet, and Carol.

Visitation for Howard will be held Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Howard will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio, with Rev. Leonel Pech officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Laurels of DeKalb – Memory Unit, 520 West Liberty Street, Butler, Indiana 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.