Hugh Skiles (1929-2020)

Hugh Mac Skiles, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away at 2:13 P.M. on December 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was a 1948 graduate of Edon High School.

Mr. Skiles was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Edon Northwest Schools as head custodian at the Cooney school and bus driver, retiring with thirty-five years of service.

Mac enjoyed his faith and was an active member of Clear Lake Bible Church and a member of the Grange. He enjoyed his life at the lake, fishing, pontooning on the lake, and going out to breakfast.

Hugh Mac Skiles was born on June 30, 1929, near Edon, Ohio, the son of Davis E. and Alice M. (Cotton) Skiles. He married Theresa Mae Aldrich on July 15, 1951, in Edon, and she preceded him in death on July 6, 2006.

Survivors include his children, Elaine S. (Gail) Skiles, of Quincy, Michigan, Kevin G. (Donna) Skiles, of Fremont, Indiana, and Kenneth L. (Becky A.) Skiles, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Kenneth R. Fikel II, Carrie A. Fikel, Racheal M. Skiles, Jamie Brink Skiles, Ryan R. Skiles, and Dustin Johnson; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Kenneth R. Fikel.

He was also preceded in death by one, daughter, Barbara A. Fikel; two brothers, Herschel and Howard Skiles; and two sisters, Alma Fox and Oleen Faulhaber.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held in Clear Lake Bible Church on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Interment open to the public will follow in Columbia Cemetery at 12:30 P.M. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Edon American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date after restrictions have been lifted.

The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Clear Lake Bible Church, 9050 E 700 N , P.O. Box 278, Fremont, Indiana 46737.

