Thomas Rhoda (1963-2020)

Thomas W. Rohda, age 57, of Wauseon, passed away on December 26, 2020 at the Fulton County Health Center. Thomas worked as a painter before his retirement.

Thomas was born October 4, 1963 to the late Louis and Janet (Strawser) Rohda. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed golfing and NASCAR.

Surviving Thomas is his daughter, Maggie Shock; son, Derek (Terra) Rohda; daughter, Danielle Baughey; son, Bryon (Paige Warnimont) Rohda; daughter, Brittani (Jerod Corley) Rohda; daughter, Arlinda (Dimitri Anderson) Rohda; son, Quincy Rohda; daughter, Quinlynn Rohda; son, Brandon Nichols; and daughter, Brooke Nichols. His also survived by his 10 grandchildren; significant other, Rebecca Nichols; brother, Lewis Rohda; and brother, Michael Rohda.

He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Carlee Ramon.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society in Thomas’ memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Rohda family.