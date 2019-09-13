Jeffrey Davis (1994-2019)

Jeffery V. Davis, 24, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from a catastrophic heart event at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born Nov. 20, 1994, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of John and Marilou Davis. He was employed by Western Power Sports and part-time by Village Foods, both in Ashley, Indiana.

He is survived by his father, John; brother, Joshua; sister, Joy; and grandfather, Lowell, all of Summerville, South Carolina; mother, Marilou of Orangeburg, South Carolina; aunt, Vickie Davis of Bryan, Ohio; uncles, Michael (Laura) Davis of Ashley, Indiana, Allan (Dawn) Davis of West Unity, Ohio, and William (Mary) Davis of Montpelier, Ohio. Also surviving are two special “Cuzbro” cousins, Elizabeth (Josh) Wells of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and their three children Caleb, Aiden and Eli; and Emily (Adam) Hicks of Hamilton, Indiana, and their three children, Shelby, Theodore and Amelia. Jeffery also had a girlfriend, Valerie Keller of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He joins his grandmother, Mildred Davis, in heaven.

Jeffery was a registered organ donor and will be helping many people. Donations to help with the cremation process are being accepted at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in the name of Vickie Davis, account No. 908006.

