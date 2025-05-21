Montpelier Area Foundation Awards $41,319 In Scholarships To 17 Seniors

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SENIORS HONORED … Recently, the Montpelier Area Foundation awarded $41,319 in scholarships to 17 graduating Montpelier High School seniors. Thanks to all the donors and presenters who made this possible by helping these students pursue their educational dreams. Good luck to them and all the other graduates in their future endeavors. Pictured scholarship recipients from left to right in the front row are Aleigha Hillard, Ellie Merillat, Macy Miller, and Lyla Mahan. In the second row, left to right, are Dasha Ball, Kelsie Bumb, Lainey Brigle, Madelyn Hopper, Bobbie Kreischer, Ryder Brown, and Olivia Stefanelli. The third row, left to right, are Jenna Clinger, Joel Saneholtz, Greyson Saneholtz, Jada Uribes, Austin Adams, and Kyler Stoy.