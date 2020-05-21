Irene Rohrbaugh (1933-2020)

Irene C. Rohrbaugh, age 86 years, of Fayette, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in her home. She was born August 14, 1933, at Hicksville, the daughter of Raymond and Edith (Switzer) Smith.

A resident of DelRay Beach, Florida for 48 years before moving to Fayette in 2019, she was a private duty nurse and enjoyed collecting antiques, garage sales, scrapbooking, and attending to her roses. She was a member of the American Legion.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Michael) Bussing of Fayette; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Joyce) Smith of Tupelo, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Johnson; and two sisters, Jean Rhodes and Betty Wyse.

In keeping with Irene’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.