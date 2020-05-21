Helen Meck (1930-2020)

Helen’s faith in God, commitment to His work and service to others were clearly the most important aspects of her life. She was a life long member of Central Mennonite Church.

Helen taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She volunteered for many positions in the church including President of the WMSC (women’s sewing circle).

Helen was born and raised in the Archbold, Ohio area where she was raised by her late parents John and Eliza (Reichardt) Roth. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edwin and Vernon Roth. She is survived by her sister, Clemma (Roth) Stuckey.

She married her late husband, Howard Meck on 8/20/1950 and served as the bookkeeper for the family excavation business for more than 50 years. In her mid life she enjoyed serving many holiday parties at the Das Essen Haus restaurant. In later life, Helen worked at the antique mall in Wauseon.

Howard and Helen were blessed with six wonderful children. Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorthy Sue Meck in 1969. Surviving are Donald and wife, Jane (Grieser) Meck; Mary Lou (Meck) Heck and husband Glen; Marvin and wife Darlene (Rohrer) Rohrer-Meck; Mabel (Meck) McFarland and husband John; and Linda (Meck) Yoder and husband Kevin. Helen’s 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren were precious to her.

Family was very important to Helen. She created a family tree to honor ancestral roots. She and Howard enjoyed traveling to relatives’ homes throughout the United States to maintain strong family ties.

Mom/grandma was known for her delicious meals. Homemade cinnamon and pecan rolls were always a favorite. Birthdays were celebrated with your favorite meal and cake, typically red velvet!

Helen was gifted in sewing, designing homemade quilts and comforters, and creating bridesmaids and wedding dresses for her family. She was an avid gardener. Flowers, especially irises, have been transplanted to family members’ gardens to carry on Helen’s love for flowers.

Helen will be dearly missed by her family and many cherished friends. A private family burial will be held at Pettisville cemetery.

The family would like to thank Short Funeral Home, Central Mennonite Church, Fulton Manor Nursing Home, family members, friends and community members who have shown their loving support to us during our family loss. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to MCC or the Gideons.