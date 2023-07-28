Robert “Rob” Krasula (1983 – 2023)

(Delta Resident)

Robert “Rob” Michael Krasula, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2023 at his residence in Delta.

He was born on January 8, 1983 in Wauseon, Ohio to Michael Krasula and Beth (Michael) Baun. Robert owned his own construction company RMK Construction.

In his spare time, he loved gardening, growing fruit and enjoying his harvest. He had a huge heart and was always wanting to help anyone.

If you knew him you knew he always had a story to tell, he loved his children dearly and had a big heart for his nieces and nephews.

Robert is survived by his parents and his beautiful children, Dylan Joseph and Zoey Lynn Krasula; siblings, Rachel (Chris) Roos, Kayla Baun, Kaitlyn Krasula and Michael Krasula, Emily Krasula, grandparents, Robert (Betty) Carter, Helen “Granny” Krasula; nieces and nephews, Ronnie, Bentley, Teagan, Lillee, Dexxter, Morrgan; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and brother from another mother.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Krasula and brother, Michael Bruce.

A celebration of life for Robert will be held at The Family Life Center at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta, Ohio on Saturday, July 29, 2023 with visitation from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon with services starting at 12 Noon. A luncheon will follow the service, also at the church. Pastor Jeff Davis will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Beth Baun to assist with final expenses and the future education of Rob’s children.

