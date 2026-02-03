Jack Bloom (1932 – 2026)

(Lifelong Swanton Resident)

Jack Lee Bloom, age 93, lifelong resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 1, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Residence in Sylvania.

He was born July 8, 1932, in Swanton to Floyd and Minnie Opal (Girdham) Bloom.

Jack was proud to serve his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force and was an active member of the Swanton American Legion Post 479.

Following his military service, he had a successful career as a contractor and supervisor for AC&S, where his skills and knowledge were respected and valued.

Jack was a 1950 graduate of Swanton High School, where he excelled in basketball, football and baseball. He was a member of the first class to be inducted into the Swanton Athletic Hall of Fame. Jack was a founding member and past president of the Swanton Athletic Boosters.

He continued being active, traveling and playing in several softball tournaments—even winning a state title. At age 50, he switched to the game of golf.

He enjoyed being part of the Valleywood Golf Club and the Swanton Elks. Jack’s love for sports was a testament to his lively personality and sense of humor, traits that stood out to all who loved and knew him.

On Jan. 12, 1956, Jack married his beloved wife, Beverly Howard. Their union, blessed with the joy of family, lasted for 70 remarkable years. They loved traveling and spending winters in Florida. Together, they raised their daughter, Teri (Frank) Onweller, and sons, Tim (Kris) Bloom, Mike (Nancy) Bloom and Steve (Tammy) Bloom. Jack took great pride in being a grandfather to Alaina (Chase) Roberts, Kaylee (Brent) Brinkman, Paige (Mike) Mangotic, Julie (Rob) Scholl, Selena (Morgan) Becker, Tommy (Teri) Bloom, Cody (Kayla) Bloom, Carrie (Matt) Shepherd, Shane (Victoria) Bloom, Liam (Jami) Bloom, Zach (Lexi) Bloom and Lucas Bloom; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and an uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Minnie Bloom; his siblings, Kenneth, Vernon, Junior and Ronald Bloom; and his sisters, Opal Strong, Thelma Wittenburg, Betty Black and Rae Donna Sheets.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating Jack’s life will begin at 7 p.m. Graveside military honors will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at Swanton Cemetery on Centerville Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton Athletic Boosters or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.