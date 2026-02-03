Roger Bible (1941 – 2026)

(Employed By Power & Sons In Montpelier)

Roger L. Bible, 85, of Montpelier, passed away Jan. 31, 2026, at his son’s home in Hastings, Michigan. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, to Paul and Doris (Waterston) Bible.

Roger graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959 and was a member of Bridgewater Community Church.

For more than 30 years, Roger was employed by Powers and Sons in Montpelier. Previously, he worked in construction for seven years, with Gordon Johncock Racing for seven years, and at Mohawk Tool in Montpelier for seven years. Roger’s passions were racing and farming.

He is survived by four children: Kelley (Robert) Briner of Montpelier; Debra Wilson of Hamilton, Indiana; Georgene (Randy) Manges of Edon; Rusty (Sarah) Bible of Hastings, Michigan; and Pamela Suds of Clinchco, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 19 and a half great-grandchildren; and his longtime companion, Margaret Yarger. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow at noon, with the Rev. Ric Dye officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Community Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com