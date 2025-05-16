Jack Dauwalter (1947 – 2025)

(Liberty Center Resident)

Jack J Dauwalter, age 77, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday morning, May 14, 2025.

He was born June 1, 1947 in Palatka, Florida to Ray William and Unice May (Whiley) Dauwalter. On August 10, 1968, he married the love of his life, Sharon Buehrer.

Jack worked at the General Motors Powertrain in Defiance, Ohio for 39 years, retiring in 2008.

Jack enjoyed fishing as well as mushroom hunting in the spring. Most of all, he loved playing Poker and Euchre with family and friends.

Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Dauwalter; son, Larry Dauwalter; daughter, Sherry Howard; sisters, Patsy (Dick) Lambert, Helen Bouillion and Karen (Richard) Thomas; brother, Wayne Dauwalter; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; 13 brothers and sisters; 1 grandson and 2 great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 19th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 20th, in the funeral home at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jerry Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.