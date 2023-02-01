Jack Erb (2023)

In loving memory of Jack Leonid Erb, born into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2023 at 6:39 p.m. to his parents, Zach and Alina Erb.

In his brief stay on earth, he filled the hearts of the ones that knew him with joy and will live on in the memory of the people who loved him.

Jack is survived by his Mother and Father, Alina and Zach Erb, his two older sisters, Evelyn and Mila Erb, and his grandparents, Bobbie and Jeff Erb and Vyacheslav and Tatyana Golub.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents.

Funeral services will be private with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sufficient Grace Ministries, c/o sufficientgraceministries@gmail.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

Jack’s obituary announcement was loving prepared by the Alina and Zach Erb.

