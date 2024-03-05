Jacob “Ross” Tressler, Jr. (1945 – 2024)

(Former Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Jacob “Ross” Tressler, Jr., 79, of Montpelier passed away at his home on Thursday, March 4, 2024. He was born on January 7, 1945 in Bryan to Jacob Ross and Lucille (Cook) Tressler, Sr.

Ross graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964. On December 6, 1964 he married Diane V. Hageman and she survives.

Jacob Tressler, or as most people fondly referred to him, “Ross,” possessed a deep love for western films, basketball, comfy clothes, bird watching, bologna sandwiches, rooting for his favorite sports teams, and his faith in Jesus Christ.

A natural storyteller, he effortlessly captivated hearts and forged friendships with anyone, as if it were second nature to him.

Ross had an uncanny ability to positively impact people in profound ways, with his way with words and passion for sharing the message of Jesus.

Moreover, Ross had a knack for injecting humor into even the most trying times, a testament to his captivating personality.

On occasion, he delighted in reminding his granddaughters of his “dashing good looks,” seizing any opportunity to reminisce.

He inspired those around him to love unconditionally, prioritize showing up, embrace life’s lighter moments, and cherish the memories made along the way.

Ross leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and laughter. His profound affection for his wife, Diane, and the tender side she brought out in him were evident to all who knew them.

The unwavering bond they shared was truly admirable. As we bid farewell to Ross, we carry with us the echoes of his laughter, the warmth of his embrace, and the depth of his love.

Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit resides in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough not only to know him but to love him.

His family found solace in the fact that he departed on a beautiful day, one he would have cherished sitting on his deck, listening to the birds sing.

Though he may be physically gone, his presence will be sought in everyday moments of life. From witnessing a stunning sunset to hearing a familiar laugh or spotting an old western film on television, Ross will be forever remembered—in the extraordinary and the mundane. While he may be gone, his memory will live on eternally in our hearts and souls.

Ross worked as a Pepsi Distributor for 13 years, then worked at L J Wyse Heating and Plumbing in Archbold until his retirement. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles.

Ross was active on the Montpelier basketball team all through high school, scoring 49 points against the Bryan Golden Bears and is in the Montpelier Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; sons Tony (Christine) Tressler of Montpelier, Toby Tressler of Montpelier, and Todd Tressler of Bryan; 6 grandchildren Jamie (Colt) Siebenaler, Jordan Tressler, Elisha Tressler, Noah Tressler, Hannah Tressler and Hailey Tressler; siblings Stanley Tressler of California, Christine Smith of Napoleon and Jeff Tressler of Montpelier; and his beloved dog Cody. Ross was preceded in death by his parents.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, March 8th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.