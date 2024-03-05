Mary Merillat (1930 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Fayette)

Mary Esther Overmyer Merillat, age 93, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 1, 2024, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio.

Mary was born on October 7, 1930 in Morenci, Michigan. She married Harold Harris on January 10, 1953 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1980.

She then married Donald Merillat on August 4, 1989 in Angola, Indiana. He proceeded her in death in 1998.

She is survived by her three children, Eugene D. (Elizabeth) Harris of Kenly, North Carolina, Susan Kahle (the late Mark Kahle) of Alvordton, Ohio and Stanley H. (Melissa) Harris of Archbold. Stepchildren include Carol Merillat (the late Donald Merillat), Ronald and Susan Merillat, Jack and Rosie Merillat, and Mary Emma and Dennis Austin. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by two brothers, one sister, and stepsiblings.

Mary enjoyed gathering with her many family members and friends. She had a passion for life and was loved by all. Many called her “Grandma Mary” and “Candy Grandma.”

She was a member of the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, where she helped with Bible school for many years. She also was known for volunteering in the community. Her smile was contagious, and she was full of life.

The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing on Thursday, March 7, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in Fayette. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 Noon at the church. A graveside service and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci, Michigan.

Donations can be made to Elara Caring Hospice Care. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.