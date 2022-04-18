Jaime Nester (1995-2022)

Facebook

Jaime Nicole Nester, age 26, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:45 A.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

Jaime was a 2014 graduate of Edgerton High School, where she was active in volleyball, basketball, and softball, holding several school records in softball.

She attended Lourdes University on a softball scholarship, where she held several records, and then went on to Wright State University, receiving her degree in early childhood education.

She was currently employed by New Horizons Academy in Wauseon, Ohio.

Family meant the world to Jaime and she was a devoted wife and mother and inspirational teacher to her students at New Horizons Academy.

Jaime Nicole Nester was born on July 13, 1995, in Wauseon, the daughter of James L. and Susan K. (Flory) Newman, Jr. She married Chandler J. Nester on August 8, 2020, in Bryan, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Nova Scarlet Franz Nester; one son, Chadwick James Nester; her mother, Susan (Roger) Tennant, of Edon, Ohio; one brother, Jimmy Newman, of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Alexandra Maynard, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ashlee Newman, Bryan; a stepbrother, Hayden Tennant, of Edon; her grandparents, Robert and Betty Flory, of Bryan; a nephew, Jackson Startzman; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Newman, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton. Services will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in Life Changing Church with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to New Horizons Academy, 220 Lawrence Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.