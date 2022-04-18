Catherine Rutledge (1952-2022)

Facebook

Catherine Ann Rutledge, 69, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born on June 29, 1952 in Bryan to AJ and Doral Jean (Haughn) Rutledge. Catherine graduated from North Central High School in 1971.

From 1986-2001 she worked at Spoke’s Country Restaurant in Pioneer. She was a member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church.

Catherine is survived by her siblings, Chester A. Rutledge of Montpelier, Alvin (Suzanne) Rutledge of Pioneer, Mitchell L. Rutledge of Stryker, David J. Rutledge of Pioneer and Christina S. Crook of Reading, MI; nieces and nephew, Megan (Logan) Coon, Logan Crook and Sierra Crook. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Cathy will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take immediately following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Christian Taylor to officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Pioneer United Methodist Church. To send flowers to Catherine’s family, please visit our floral store.