James Clifton (1940-2021)

James Ray Cliffton, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:35 P.M. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio. James was an electrician at Manufactured Housing Enterprises.

He was a charter member of the Cruisin’ Knights Car Club and enjoyed working on his cars, taking cars to the car shows in Bryan and Gas City, fishing, and riding motorcycles.

James Ray Cliffton was born on June 21, 1940, in Melbern, Ohio, the son of John Lester and Ilo Marie (Price) Cliffton.

He is survived by his special friend, Dolene Keeterle, of Bryan; one daughter, Susan Dooley, of Port Clinton, Ohio; two sons, Wesley Wade Cliffton, of Paulding, Ohio, and Terry Cliffton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Jerry) Mocherman, of Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Gayette Sharp; one son, James Cliffton; four brothers, Harold Lee, Junior Lester, Jerry R. and Walter S. Cliffton; and one great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Brown Cemetery with Ted Mathes officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Shop with a Cop.