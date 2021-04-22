Norma Judson (1930-2021)

Norma Jean Judson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI with her children by her side.

She was born on July 20, 1930 in Wauseon Ohio to Helen (Nagel) and William Sigg. Norma married Warren Judson on July 30, 1950 and they were married for nearly 70 years. Warren passed away in 2020.

Norma lived her early life in Wauseon, Ohio and graduated from Wauseon High School in 1948. The family moved to Adrian, Michigan in 1961. In 1990 they moved to the Lake Somerset area.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, Michigan. Recently she was living at Saline Evangelical Home in Saline, MI.

Surviving is one daughter, Jodi (David) Sell of Ypsilanti; one son, Edward (Kristen Cassidy) Judson of Jackson; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Judson (deceased); one sister, Marilyn Caswell (deceased); and one brother, Arthur Sigg (deceased).

Services will be held at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes & Crematory in Wauseon, OH on Saturday April 24, 2021, with 10 am viewing and 11 am services with Pastor Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Internment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stryker. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

